Over the last few days, the biggest sports news was the FBI investigation that took the NBA by storm. Chauncey Billups, a sitting NBA head coach, Terry Rozier, a current NBA player, and Damon Jones, a former NBA player and assistant coach, were all named in the investigation. Due to the seriousness of the investigation, the NFLPA sent a warning to all its players.

NFL Network reporter and insider Tom Pelissero was the first to report on the NFLPA's response to the investigation clouding the NBA. The NFLPA sent a memo reminding all its members of the NFL's gambling policy, specifically regarding player props. They also sent a warning, telling players that the NFL is monitoring and investigating different player podcasts that may be associated with a gambling entity in some fashion.

The union stated on players' podcasts, “You should be aware that the NFL is monitoring player podcasts and investigating those that may be associated with or sponsored by any gambling entity.”

The full memo was sent to members of all 32 NFL teams by the NFL management council. This ensured that the players were reminded of the policy and had it readily available.

“We all have a responsibility to protect the integrity of the Shield by ensuring that our game is played fairly, honestly, and to the best of a player’s ability,” the NFL management council wrote in the memo. “NFL players must also take appropriate steps to safeguard the game against gambling-related risks that may undermine the confidence and trust of the fans.”

It is worth noting that NFL players can legally place bets on other sports as long as they are off club property or not traveling with the team. They can also participate in traditional fantasy football leagues (prize money cannot exceed $250) and legally gamble at casinos on personal time.

All of this information is helpful, but the rest of the NFL will likely need to add actionable items to curb the misuse of inside information. We are in the gambling age, and fans need to know that everything they spend their money on is fair when making a wager. A good step for the NFL has also been that their gambling suspensions have been so harsh.