The Washington Commanders are getting great news ahead of a big-time Monday Night Football matchup against the surging Kansas City Chiefs.

Just when we all thought the Chiefs' reign might be over, it seems that they have found a resurgence and are alive and back to killing football teams. The Chiefs are 4-3 on the season, winning four of their last five games. This shows the importance of this game for the Commanders.

Understanding that, the Commanders are making sure their two-star receivers will be available to play in this game. Terry McLaurin could return to action for the first time since Week 3.

“WRs Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel Sr. were full participants in practice again today and are on track to return to action Monday night at Kansas City.”

They were both full participants on Thursday as well. However, Jayden Daniels won't be playing. Marcus Mariota will once again start for the Commanders, taking on a Chiefs team that he has played against before. Mariota is 1-1 on the season, taking down his former Las Vegas Raiders team and losing to the Atlanta Falcons, who he also played for. The veteran quarterback replaced Daniels against the Cowboys and finished the game going 4-10 for 63 yards, throwing one interception.

Head coach Dan Quinn expects Daniels back for Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks. Daniels is using this week to focus on rehab, and this should allow him to be healthy for another important contest. Washington cannot afford to let their season unravel after an impressive NFC Championship run last season.

This is a great time for Scary Terry to return. The offense has a chance to flourish in the passing game with him, Samuel Jr, Luke McCaffrey, and Zach Ertz. Ertz has four touchdowns on the season while McCaffrey has three. Only Samuel and Chris Moore have scored receiving touchdowns.

A win for the Commanders against the Chiefs would see their record back to .500, with nine games to play.