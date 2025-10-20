The Miami Dolphins are in full crisis mode after suffering a humiliating 31-6 defeat to the Cleveland Browns, dropping their record to 1-6 and intensifying the pressure on head coach Mike McDaniel. Despite the mounting losses, McDaniel made it clear on Monday that Tua Tagovailoa will remain the team’s starting quarterback — at least for now.

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will “take all the first-team snaps in practice and remain the starter this week.”

The sixth-year quarterback has endured one of the toughest stretches of his career, leading the league in interceptions with 10 while managing just 11 touchdowns and struggling mightily with consistency.

After Sunday’s blowout loss, McDaniel said he would evaluate everything, including his quarterback’s decision-making and how the offense functions as a whole. “When you turn the ball over, it’s the number one indicator of wins and losses,” McDaniel said. “We’ll watch the tape and change our style of play if we have to. Everything is on the table.”

And on Monday morning, McDaniel took that literally. According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, McDaniel and Tagovailoa sat down together to review film from the Browns' loss.

“Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa watched tape of the Dolphins' offense vs. the Browns together this morning and had direct communication about the ebbs and flows, and how we can improve,” Louis-Jacques reported. McDaniel added that it was “very important” for them to do it again, noting it was the third or fourth time they’ve done such sessions this year.

The Dolphins’ offense, once known for its creativity and explosiveness, has completely unraveled. Against Cleveland, Miami managed just six points and turned the ball over three times. Tagovailoa looked lost under pressure, while the running game, once the team’s stabilizing force, produced little help. McDaniel admitted that “guys need to step up to the plate” and that the team “must clean up” both execution and mindset.

Despite the disastrous start, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that “no changes are expected at this time” regarding McDaniel’s job status. Hired in 2022 to revitalize Miami’s offense, McDaniel’s early success has given way to inconsistency, poor adjustments, and growing frustration among fans and ownership alike.

As Miami prepares for Week 8, McDaniel and Tagovailoa’s partnership faces its toughest test yet. Their film session may have been an important step toward rebuilding trust and rhythm, but unless the Dolphins show real progress soon, both could find their futures in question.