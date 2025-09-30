The Miami Dolphins finally got in the win column with a 27-21 victory over the New York Jets Monday Night, but the emotional moment of the night came from the cart—not the scoreboard. After wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered what’s currently listed as a dislocated knee in the third quarter — an injury that may prove to be even more serious — Jaylen Waddle revealed that Hill delivered a powerful message to the Dolphins’ wide receiver group before leaving the field.

The Miami Herald's Omar Kelly posted the postgame interview on X (formerly known as Twitter), where Waddle recounted what Hill said and how much it meant to the team.

“He just said, ‘Finish strong.’ He was in good spirits, so just seeing that smile on his face while he's being carted off, seeing him still be himself while, you know, uh, in a kind of situation, it just brought a sense of relief to me and the guys, knowing that he's still in good spirits.”

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle says Tyreek Hill is in good spirits following what appears to be a serious knee injury, which could end his season. Waddle also addresses the addition of Darren Waller. pic.twitter.com/WL44lPjnFS — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 30, 2025

The post-game moment resonated deeply with fans and emphasized just how vital Hill is to the Dolphins locker room. His message quickly became a rallying point and added emotional weight to Miami’s first win. Though Hill’s injury is viewed as season-ending, his positive attitude helped the team stay focused and united.

Waddle’s role will now expand in both production and leadership. With Hill possibly sidelined for the year, the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout becomes the Dolphins’ WR1. His second-half effort against the Jets showed promise, and his emotional maturity echoed the kind of leadership Hill embodied even while injured.

He’ll also face tighter defensive coverage and must adjust to being the focal point of opposing game plans. Clear communication with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be vital, as their chemistry could shape the Dolphins' offensive rhythm moving forward.

The Dolphins are now 1-3 heading into a Week 5 road game against the Carolina Panthers. Whether the team can capitalize on the momentum from this win—and Hill’s message—remains to be seen.

The injury to the teams’ top wideout leaves a major gap in the offense, but Waddle’s words and performance could help Miami finish strong and turn around its 1-3 start—just as Hill asked.