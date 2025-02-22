For the past four years, Jevon Holland has been one of the Miami Dolphins' star players.

Originally drafted in the second round out of Oregon 36th overall, Holland was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2021 and has since become one of the top safeties in the NFL, recording five picks, five forced fumbles, and 301 combined tackles over his run in Miami despite playing under three very different defensive coordinators.

And yet, with his trip to the open market of free agency rapidly approaching, Holland has already started to notice a different approach from the Dolphins organization, with the team that drafted him seemingly making an effort to stop including him in their social media posts and other outward-facing opportunities, as he noted on the Breakin' House Rules podcast.

“Transparently, seeing the Dolphins post things like the Valentine’s Day stuff or like any kind of edit and things like that. You can see guys that may not be here next year or may be somewhere else are just not in it,” Holland said via Dolphins Wire. “I’m following them on Instagram, right? And I’m not in none of this [expletive] no more. I’m like, OK, they’ve kinda moved on.

“I get it. I understand the decision to do that because I would do the same if I was in the same position. But from my perspective, I’m just watching it like — I get it, but like, OK, this is the effects of being a free agent. Your team, or what was your team, starts to phase you out, in a way.”

Goodness, if the Dolphins planned on re-signing Holland, which doesn't feel super imminent at the moment, they certainly aren't making him feel very welcomed at this stage of the game. With that being said, can you really blame them? Holland is PFF's third-rated free agent and will likely be in a new uniform by the summer; why promote a player who won't be on the team for much longer?

PFF believes Javon Holland is about to get paid.

Evaluating the best players on the free agent market, PFF currently has Holland ranked third among all players and believe that he could sign a new deal worth $98 million with $57.5 million guaranteed over four years.

A second-round draft pick out of Oregon in 2021, Holland has ranked as one of the five highest-graded safeties in two of his first three seasons in the league. He earned a career-low 63.0 PFF overall grade in 2024, but his body of work more than speaks for itself.

Could Holland earn that new deal from the Dolphins? Maybe, as they do have a need a safety if the Oregon product decides to leave in free agency. But considering the needs they have at other spots on the roster as well, it shouldn't be too surprising that the Dolphins have basically accepted their reality. If that's the case, they might as well say goodbye now and avoid making him a custom team Valentine's Day card to ease his exit.