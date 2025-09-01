Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks improved his team's defense in a big way last season and the team showed him their appreciation heading into the 2025 NFL season. Brooks agreed two a two-year deal, worth $30 million in 2024. Now, he's an official captain as the news was recently announced. Jordyn spoke on what the honor means to him and a memorable moment of his, tackling Indianaplis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

For Brooks, it's a testament to what his coaches tell him as the team's mantra for opposing running backs, he said, per Sun Sentinel's David Furones.

“Our coaches always say, ‘They have yet to create a player who can run without his legs,'” Brooks said, which is of course, the main target on defense.

Brooks' presence undoubtedly bolstered Miami's defense in 2024. The Dolphins will look to come back even stronger this upcoming season, signing defensive back Rasul Douglas to help fill Jalen Ramsey's void in 2025.

Jordyn Brooks humbly accepts role as Dolphins captain

Dolphins running back Jordyn Brooks addressed the significance of being named captain ahead of the 2025 NFL season. For Brooks, it's a special reward for his dedication. It's also proof of his team's appreciation for the hardwork he's put forth in his short time with the Dolphins.

“It's an honor. Anytime you can hold a position like that, I think, it's an honor. It's definitely something I don't take for granted,” Brooks said. “You have to be an example for the guys that you're leading every day, and that's not easy to do. It's something that I embrace. I'm very thankful for it. I'm thankful to my teammates for electing me to be a captain here on this team. It's something that I'm going to go headfirst into.”

However, it doesn't call for Brooks to change his approach this upcoming season. Instead, the captain title is a sign of approval from his team.

"No. Doing too much is never the answer," Brooks said. "Just doing my job and doing what I'm supposed to in my role within this organization. That's what I'm going to continue to do."

The Dolphins will face the Colts in Week 1.