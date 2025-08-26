The Miami Dolphins are signing a defensive back, to help offset the loss of Jalen Ramsey. Miami is signing former Buffalo Bills corner Rasul Douglas, per NFL Network. Douglas is signing a one-year deal for $3 million.

“Miami has been in talks with Rasul Douglas since before the trade of Jalen Ramsey, viewing him as their best option to come in and play. On cut-down day, they get a deal done,” Ian Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Douglas is a veteran of the NFL who has played at several stops. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, after playing in college at West Virginia.

Miami finished the NFL preseason schedule with a 2-0-1 record. The Dolphins start their 2025 regular season schedule on September 7, against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dolphins hope to shore up the secondary this season

Miami is looking for pieces to make up for the loss of Ramsey, who is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Douglas has experience. The corner has posted 441 career tackles, and played in 120 NFL games. Douglas also has 19 career interceptions.

Article Continues Below

During the 2024 campaign, Douglas appeared in 15 games for the Bills. He finished the season with 58 total tackles, including 43 solo stops. Buffalo made the postseason before bowing once again to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Miami hopes the secondary can replace the loss of Ramsey. Douglas is one of several players who will be counted on for production. In 2024, Ramsey posted 60 tackles and two interceptions.

Miami is figuring out who will be playing in their secondary this season. The team cut cornerbacks Mike Hilton, Cameron Dantzler and Ethan Robinson on Monday, according to the Miami Herald.

The Dolphins hope to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 campaign. Miami won just eight games during the last season, after making the playoffs in 2023. The squad was battered by injuries, including to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Douglas was on a Super Bowl championship team during his time with the Eagles.