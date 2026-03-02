“Everything is on the table” regarding Tua Tagovailoa's future in Miami, a sentiment recently expressed by Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

As reported by ESPN, this statement highlights a franchise undergoing a major identity shift, having already moved on from established stars like Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb.

While Tagovailoa’s camp has indicated he wants to continue his career, they have not specifically stated a desire for him to remain with the Dolphins.

This disconnect, coupled with a potential $99.2 million dead money hit, suggests that a breakup is likely as the team transitions to a new era under head coach Jeff Hafley, while also preparing to potentially move on to Malik Willis.

Writing for Sports Illustrated, Albert Breer notes that the Dolphins are currently attempting to find a way to trade the quarterback before a March 13 vesting deadline.

Since Miami is responsible for Tagovailoa’s $54 million guaranteed base salary in 2026, a trade would likely require the team to cover a significant portion of that cost to secure even a late-round draft pick.

Breer emphasizes that the league now views the 28-year-old quarterback as a low-end starter, suggesting that a contract comparable to the two-year, $40 million deal signed by Justin Fields could be a logical projection for his next move.

The Dolphins will need Tagovailoa’s cooperation to restructure his deal, giving the quarterback some leverage in choosing his next destination.

This uncertainty has sparked rumors about a potential landing spot in the NFC South. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler noted an unsolicited tip from an NFL head coach to “watch for Tua in Atlanta,” as the Falcons retool under coach Kevin Stefanski.

Atlanta has already begun clearing cap space, including the release of KhaDarel Hodge, and is projected to have up to $28 million available.

If the Dolphins can navigate the salary hurdles, the Falcons could offer the veteran starter needed to finally lead the franchise back to the postseason.