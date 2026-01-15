The Miami Dolphins have officially requested to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their vacant head coaching position, adding the South Florida native to a growing list of candidates. Brady was born in Pembroke Pines, just 15 miles from Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, and has long expressed his affinity for the team during his youth.

The 36-year-old has been with Buffalo since 2022, initially hired as the quarterbacks coach. Midway through the 2023 season, the team promoted him to interim offensive coordinator after Sean McDermott dismissed Ken Dorsey. Brady’s offense performed strongly enough during that stretch to earn him the full-time coordinator role in 2024. Under his guidance, the Bills finished fourth in the league in both points per game and total offense, while quarterback Josh Allen captured NFL MVP honors. Running back James Cook also led the NFL in rushing as the Bills secured a 12-win season. Most recently, Brady's offense helped Buffalo defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24 in the Wild Card round, with the team set to face the Denver Broncos in the divisional round.

Before joining the Bills, Brady served as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2020 to 2021. His collegiate coaching background includes positions at LSU, where he was passing game coordinator for the 2019 National Championship team featuring Joe Burrow, and Penn State, along with an early role at William & Mary, his alma mater. He also spent two years with the New Orleans Saints as an offensive assistant. Over the past two seasons, Brady has become a sought-after candidate in the NFL head coaching market. Last offseason, the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears all requested interviews with him, and earlier this year, the Baltimore Ravens did as well.

Article Continues Below

The Dolphins' search for a head coach has largely focused on defensive-minded candidates, though Brady, along with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, are exceptions. Miami has completed interviews with Stefanski, Kubiak, and Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Other coaches the Dolphins have reached out to include former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, former Dolphins linebacker Kelvin Sheppard, former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and Jacksonville defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.

Because of the timing after Buffalo's Wild Card matchup, Brady’s interview with Miami will not occur until after the Bills are eliminated from the playoffs, with virtual interviews scheduled between January 26 and February 1 if Buffalo advances. Should the Dolphins hire Brady, the Bills do not have a clear internal replacement, though tight ends coach Rob Boras and offensive line coach Aaron Kromer are among the experienced assistants who could step up.