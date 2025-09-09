On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins got off to a horrid start to their 2025 NFL season with a brutal road loss to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 33-8 in a game that truly wasn't even as close as the final score would suggest. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had one of the worst games of his career, and calls from the fanbase were rampant after the game to pull the plug on the Mike McDaniel era and start fresh.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins announced a new roster move that raised some eyebrows ahead of Week 2.

“The #Dolphins are signing guard Cole Strange off Cleveland’s practice squad, per source,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter. “Miami is dealing with multiple OL injuries and now Strange — the former #Patriots first-round pick — could be in uniform against New England on Sunday.”

The move caused some fans to wonder why Miami would make such a big decision this early into the season, but a subsequent report on Pelissero cast some more light on what went into the signing.

“Corresponding move: The #Dolphins placed starting RG James Daniels on injured reserve. He's out at least four games,” wrote Pelissero.

A brutal start for the Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins fans were hoping that 2025 would be the year that the team would finally get itself together and reinsert itself back into the contention mix in the crowded AFC playoff picture.

After all, it wasn't that long ago that Miami was setting franchise and NFL records for their offensive outputs to open up the 2023 season, and a lot of the team's struggles since then have been blamed on Tagovailoa's frequent concussion scares.

However, Miami looked nothing like a team angling on contention this year with their performance against the Colts on Sunday, allowing Daniel Jones to look like a future Hall of Famer and providing nothing in the way of competent offensive play until the game was well out of reach.

The Dolphins will look to get into the win column for the first time this season on Sunday against their divisional rival New England Patriots at home.