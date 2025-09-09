As the Miami Dolphins put up a disastrous Week 1 in the 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, it was arguably the worst start a team has had to their 2025 season. With some in the football world even saying that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is in the hot seat after the defeat, he would highlight the one positive that came from a game like that.

Each side of the ball was a dreadful showcase for Miami as Indianapolis drove down the field nearly every possession, while the offense was filled with ineptitude and held scoreless until the final quarter. McDaniel would speak to the media on Monday, a day removed from the disappointing loss, and expressed how “embarrassing” it was, according to NBC Sports.

“It was embarrassing flat out, and in that there’s nowhere to hide,” McDaniel said. “Within the game, it’s almost good that it wasn’t reachable, that we were minus-four [in turnover margin], because as a team we have to — I was really looking forward to seeing the stuff that we’ve really worked on diligently, and I didn’t see any of it, and that’s a problem.”

Besides McDaniel being the talk of the town among the team's fanbase, star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was also highlighted for his poor performance as he threw for 114 yards, along with one touchdown pass and two interceptions. While Miami's offensive line played a crucial part, Tagovailoa still didn't show his elite accuracy and placement, looking frantic in the pocket.

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on the “good news” of the Colts' loss

While Dolphins fans will criticize McDaniel and Tagovailoa, there could be some who still believe the jury isn't out on the season since it was only the first game of the season. Still, everyone could admit how horrible a start it was, though McDaniel would express that the “good news” of the loss is how it likely can't get any “worse.”

“I would say the good news and the positive is I don’t see how it could be worse,” McDaniel said. “And I also believe in the coaches and players to get it fixed because it’s just a shame. You work behind the scenes for months on end, and you don’t show any of it — it’s frustrating. But that can be a good thing, and that’s what I saw from the positive.”

“Also, you could tell, as frustrating as it was, the team didn’t splinter and the effort still remained,” McDaniel continued. “There’s things there, but overall — I’m not trying to paint a glossy … I’ll call it what it is. It was embarrassing and not anything that paying fans sign up for.”

The offense put up only 211 yards of total offense, while Miami's defense allowed quarterback Daniel Jones and Indianapolis to record 418 yards.

At any rate, Miami looks to bounce back hugely as the team takes on the New England Patriots in Week 2 in a key AFC East divisional matchup next Sunday afternoon.