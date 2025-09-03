The Miami Dolphins were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2024. Now they enter the 2025 season with huge expectations of turning things around and making the playoffs. One rookie could be the key for Miami starting the season off with a win.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel joked with reporters about rookie Ollie Gordon II's usage ahead of Week 1.

“He’ll have zero plays or all the plays, zero yards or all the yards — or somewhere in between,” McDaniel said on Wednesday, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

There is plenty of excitement about the rookie running back around the Dolphins.

Gordon had an explosive breakout season with Oklahoma State in 2023. He logged 285 carries for a whopping 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns.

But Gordon's production fell off a cliff in 2024, only managing 880 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Gordon also had a DUI arrest just before the 2024 season.

As a result, the Dolphins were able to snag Gordon in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dolphins fans are clearly excited about Gordon. But the question around his usage in Week 1 still linger.

How will the Dolphins use Ollie Gordon in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season?

Article Continues Below

Mike McDaniel may not want to disclose Ollie Gordon's usage. But it certainly looks like there will be some opportunities for him in Week 1.

The Dolphins do not have much depth at running back ahead of the season opener.

Starting running back De'Von Achane has been suffering from a calf injury over the past few weeks. However, Achane returned to practice on Monday and is trending towards playing in Week 1.

But the Dolphins will be without backup Jaylen Wright, who suffered a leg injury during training camp. He will miss some time early in the regular season.

As a result, Achane will be the only speed element in Miami's backfield.

Gordon is the only noteworthy behind Achane on the depth chart who is currently healthy. It doesn't take much sleuthing to figure out that Gordon should have at least some opportunities in Week 1.

Dolphins fans should watch Gordon's usage closely. It could reveal how committed the team is to the rookie for the rest of the season.

The Dolphins face off against the Colts in their season opener on September 7th.