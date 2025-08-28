The Miami Dolphins have been dealing with injuries at running back, and there has been an update on another one of the players, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright had a ‘small procedure' done that isn't season-ending but will take some time to recover from, per McDaniel Miami has signed RBs Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty in response,” Louis-Jacques wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Wright was injured during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars and hadn't been on the field since then. McDaniel also noted that the goal is for Wright to return sometime in September. The team now has Wilson, who was just cut from the San Francisco 49ers. He was with the Dolphins last season, which means he should know the system and fit right in.

Wilson didn't have the best season last year, as he only finished with 57 rushing yards on 16 attempts. The hope is that he can give the Dolphins a boost in the running game while Wright is sidelined.

Dolphins dealing with injuries at running back

Wright is not the only running back with an injury, as De'Von Achane missed time with a calf injury. The Dolphins also signed Hasty for more depth as they deal with the injuries, and McDaniel is familiar with his game as well.

“He stood out in kind of a similar fashion to the traits of our rookie class here this year, where it was like this is a professional-wise beyond his years that will continue to grow and get better at everything we ask,” McDaniel said. “He's had plays from under center. I think his first time he got an explosive run was in 21 against Philly. And then I watched him put together some of his best routes and be a pass game threat down the stretch of a couple of important seasons.”

Hasty was drafted in 202o by the 49ers, and spent last season with the New England Patriots. Throughout his career, he's appeared in 56 games, rushing for 479 yards and four touchdowns.

The Dolphins will also have Ollie Gordon II at their disposal, who they selected in the sixth round of this year's draft. They'll have some weapons to use while they deal with those injuries, and if they're not as effective, the offense will have to rely on the passing game. That shouldn't be a problem, as Tyreek Hill is on track to play Week 1 as he's working back from an oblique injury.