The Miami Dolphins were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Miami finished the regular season 8-9 and missed the playoffs. The early-season injury to QB Tua Tagovailoa derailed Miami's season before it ever started.

The Dolphins came in first place in the annual NFL Players Association's Report Card, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Miami was rated the best team in the NFL by players based on votes in several categories.

The NFLPA polled 1,695 players across several categories to come up with this year's report card. Those categories center on topics like personnel (head coach, ownership, training staff) and facilities (weight room, training room, locker room). It also touches on some more personal topics like treatment of families.

The Dolphins were ranked first in several of these categories and received all A's and A+'s as grades for each category. In fact, the lowest-ranked category for Miami was head coach at sixth.

Miami was also the best-rated team in the league in last offseason's NFLPA report card.

Other top teams around the NFL include the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Jevon Holland accuses Dolphins of phasing him out before free agency

Not every member of the Dolphins is pleased with the organization.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland criticized Miami, accusing the team of phasing him out of the defense amid his becoming a free agent this March.

“Transparently, seeing the Dolphins post things like the Valentine’s Day stuff or like any kind of edit and things like that. You can see guys that may not be here next year or may be somewhere else are just not in it,” Holland said via Dolphins Wire. “I’m following them on Instagram, right? And I’m not in none of this [expletive] no more. I’m like, OK, they’ve kinda moved on.”

Holland believes the Dolphins have no plans of extending him this offseason. That is why his role in the defense was reduced this season.

“I get it. I understand the decision to do that because I would do the same if I was in the same position,” Holland concluded. “But from my perspective, I’m just watching it like — I get it, but like, OK, this is the effects of being a free agent. Your team, or what was your team, starts to phase you out, in a way.”

Holland will certainly land on his feet with another team. Spotrac estimates that he will command roughly $15 million per season on the open market.