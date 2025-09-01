The Miami Dolphins need to get off to a hot start in 2025. Miami disappointing fans during the 2024 season and will want to change the narrative this September. Fortunately, they should have one of their best offensive weapons back for the season opener.

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is returning to practice on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Achane has been dealing with a calf injury that caused him to miss some time during training camp. But now Achane appears to be on track to play in Week 1 against the Colts.

The Dolphins never wavered in their support of Achane. In fact, Miami's GM Chris Grier declared that Achane would be ready for Week 1 as early as Wednesday.

The news that Achane should be ready to go could not come at a better time.

Miami's backup running back, Jaylen Wright, is set to miss the team's regular season debut.

Wright suffered a leg injury earlier in training camp and is expected to miss some time. He will not practice on Monday.

“Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright had a ‘small procedure' done that isn't season-ending but will take some time to recover from, per McDaniel Miami has signed RBs Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty in response,” ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported on Thursday.

During Wright's absence the Dolphins can count on rookie Ollie Gordon to share carries with Achane.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill also trending towards playing in Week 1

Article Continues Below

The Dolphins should be close to full strength for their regular season debut.

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill has been hobbled by an oblique injury over the past few weeks. But now it appears he is trending towards being ready for Week 1 too.

Louis-Jacques reported that Hill practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel even noted that Hill “looks great” despite missing weeks of practice.

Hill is also participating during Monday's practice, another positive sign ahead of Week 1.

It will be fascinating to see what Miami's offense looks like to start the season. The entire unit had a disappointing year in 2024, including Hill who had only half of his production from 2023.

Dolphins fans are hopeful that having Hill, Achane, and Jaylen Waddle all healthy will help Tua Tagovailoa create some explosives. If that happens, Miami should be able to coast by Indianapolis.

The Dolphins will go on the road in Week 1 to face the Colts. That game kicks off at 1PM ET on September 7th.