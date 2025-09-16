As the Miami Dolphins suffered a loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon, the team doesn't have much time to reflect on the game, as this is a short week before they take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. After another fourth-quarter disaster from the Dolphins, the season seems to be in flux with the threat of falling to 0-3 on the year, but head coach Mike McDaniel would speak on the benefit of the upcoming outing.

When facing an opponent like Buffalo, there's no denying that it will be a tough one as the team features top quarterback Josh Allen, especially with the contest on their home field. Still, McDaniel would say to the media on Monday that it is a “blessing” since coming off another disappointing loss, “you have no time to think about anything else” on a short week, according to The Miami Herald.

“Your focus is super clear and pretty obvious,” McDaniel said. “After a loss, it can be a blessing because you have no time to think about anything else. The team understands that every moment you think about anything but the opponent will serve you in the worst [way]. It’s important guys are solely focused on the Bills.”

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on facing the Bills on TNF

As the Dolphins suffered from self-inflicted wounds in the loss to the Patriots, the game featured the team going down 12-0 early, and while they would play well down the stretch, key plays in the fourth quarter became the catalyst. After an exciting punt return touchdown to give them the lead, Miami lost it immediately on a kickoff return score on top of the final two possessions, featuring a Tua Tagovailoa pick and poor offensive line play.

“We have to tighten up our football entirely, we can’t wait until the second half to get a stop, we can’t have a monumental special teams play negated by a monumental special teams play,” McDaniel said, via The Miami Herald. “Guys are very frustrated…It’s super frustrating.”

“Fortunately, the bad taste in our mouth continues, but we have another opportunity to play Thursday night against an opponent [Buffalo] that won’t care about any of our hardships,” McDaniel continued. “It’s important guys have perspective. Over the many years I’ve been doing this, there is not a team — the Super Bowl champion, the seventh seed — [whose season is determined] in two weeks.”

The Dolphins look for their first win of the season on Thursday in Buffalo.