The Miami Dolphins have not started the 2025 season the way they hoped. Miami suffered an embarrassing loss in Week 1. The Dolphins followed that up with a 33-27 loss against the Patriots on Sunday. One Dolphins players told it like it is during his postgame remarks to the media.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill blamed “self-inflicted wounds” for Sunday's loss against the Patriots.

“It's very frustrating man,” Hill told reporters after the game, per Dolphins reporter Joe Schad. “You know self-inflicted wounds, obviously. We'll go back and watch the tape.

Miami had 10 penalties for 65 yards and one turnover in Week 2.

Hill highlighted a few of the most crucial mistakes. He also declared that he and Tua need to step up as leader following two straight losses.

“At the end of the game, those are the kind of situations you want as an offense,” Hill added. “It just comes down to operation and knowing the situation. We got caught with too many guys in the huddle. As one of the leaders of this team, Tua and myself have got to be able to correct that.”

Despite the loss, Hill seemed to be in better spirits than he was in Week 1.

In fact, Tyreek also took the opportunity to praise his quarterback in front of the media.

“Tua looked real good back there today. It felt like old times,” Hill said. “Hopefully we can continue that momentum and continue attacking down the field.”

Tua Tagovailoa finished the game 26-of-32 for 315 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Dolphins did not play well enough to win the game. But they certainly took a big step forward after last week's embarrassing loss.

Next up for Miami is a Thursday Night Football clash with Buffalo.