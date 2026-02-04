The Miami Dolphins have found their guy after signing Jeff Hafley last month. He will be tasked with reshaping the Dolphins, who missed the playoffs for the second straight year after a 7-10 record.

Hafley earned the interest of the Dolphins due to his fine work as defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. He also has ample experience as head coach, steering Boston College from 2020 to 2023.

NFL legend Troy Aikman said he knew that it was only a matter of time until the 46-year-old Hafley gets the chance to call the shots in the NFL.

“There have been coaches who, when I had production meetings with them, I didn't know. As soon as I met them, I said he's not going to be a coordinator long, he's going to be a head coach real soon. I thought Mike Vrabel was that guy. I thought DeMeco Ryans was that guy, and I tell you, I felt that way about Jeff Hafley in 2024,” said Aikman on “The List – Dolphins Podcast.”

🗣️ Troy Aikman: "There have been production meetings with coaches who I didn't know – and when I meet them, I (thought) he's not going to be a coordinator long. I thought Mike Vrabel was that guy. I thought DeMeco Ryans was that guy. I felt that way about Jeff Hafley in '24" pic.twitter.com/vTyign3JoQ — The List – Dolphins Podcast (@TheListFinsPod) February 4, 2026

Hafley helped turn the Packers into one of the better defensive units in the NFL, allowing just 311.8 yards and 21.1 points per game.

Article Continues Below

Vrabel, meanwhile, found success in his first season as head coach of the New England Patriots, bringing them to the Super Bowl. Also a former defensive coordinator, Vrabel has instilled a different culture in New England with his stern approach.

While Aikman is a fan, he pointed out that Hafley will have to study more about offense to be a well-rounded head coach.

“I believe he checks all the boxes, I really do. But he does have the challenge of addressing the offensive side of the ball in an offensive league,” added the former Super Bowl MVP.

Hafley replaced Mike McDaniel, who went 35-33 in his four seasons in Miami.