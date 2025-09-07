The Miami Dolphins got routed 33-8 in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. It was an ugly performance throughout, as the team had virtually no answers for Indy. After the contest, wide receiver Tyreek Hill shared quite the quote to summarize Miami's Week 1 disaster.

When asked about the Dolphins' ugly loss, the 31-year-old wideout used just 10 words to share his feelings about the contest, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Hill kept his response brutally honest, as his comment perfectly described how the game went on Sunday.

“Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: ‘This was a big kick in the balls for us.'”

Hill finished the contest with four receptions for 40 yards. He failed to get in the end zone, which was the theme for the Dolphins against the Colts. Hopefully, the team can turn things around as the franchise hopes to improve upon its 8-9 record from last season.

Article Continues Below

The relationship between Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins took a turn at the end of the 2024-25 campaign after the eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver initially requested a trade from the team. Since then, things have cooled down, and Hill is still on the roster. But questions certainly still surround the organization, and they'll grow louder if Miami struggles throughout this season.

Hill ended the 2024-25 campaign with 81 receptions, 959 yards, and six touchdowns. His 81 receptions were the lowest he's recorded in a single season since 2017, and it was the first time since 2020 that he failed to reach 1,000 yards.

The Dolphins move on to Week 2 with a home opener against the New England Patriots. Both teams are 0-1 to begin the season, but it gives each team an opportunity to take an early lead over an AFC East rival. All eyes will be on Tyreek Hill, as Miami must find a way to get him the ball more often if the team hopes to be competitive this year.