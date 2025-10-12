It has not been the best season so far for the Miami Dolphins, and it didn't make things better in Week 6 with their loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. They had the lead late in the game, but Justin Herbert and the offense set up a game-winning field goal, and the Dolphins had to walk away with their second-straight loss.

This is also the second straight week where the Dolphins had a lead and they blew, and with that can come frustration. After the game, Tua Tagovaolia was open about the problems that the team is facing, and he openly noted that some of the players are missing meetings.

“I think it starts with the leadership and helping articulate that for the guys, and then what we’re expecting out of the guys,” Tagovailoa said via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. “We’re expecting this. Are we getting that? Are we not getting that? We have guys showing up to player-only meetings late, and guys not showing up to player-only meetings. There’s a lot that goes into that. Do we have to make this mandatory? Do we not have to make this mandatory? It's a lot of things of that nature that we gotta get cleaned up, and it starts with little things like that.”

Tua Tagovailoa tells reporters that Dolphins players have been late and/or skipping players-only meetings in recent weeks. Eye-opening example of problems with 1-5 Miami Dolphins. Tua begins answer: “it starts with the leadership.” (H/T @MiamiDolphins). pic.twitter.com/qVbFLVLxAT — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 12, 2025

Players being late or not skipping player-only meetings doesn't sound good, and it seems like there could be something going on internally with the team.

Tua Tagovailoa opens up about loss to Chargers

The Dolphins scored a touchdown with 56 seconds left in the game, and the PAT gave them a one-point lead. All they had to do was hold the Chargers out of field goal range, and they were not able to. The Dolphins still had five seconds to make something work, but Tagovailoa threw an interception.

“This is something that we've talked about collectively as a team, being able to finish in games like this, where we have the opportunity to win the game,” Tagovailoa said via Dave Furones of the Sun Sentinel. “It's not just one side of the ball; it's every phase. I’ve contributed with the turnovers. We had some missed opportunities in [special] teams, and we had some missed opportunities on defense as well.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa reacting to the heartbreaking loss to the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/yYdWI59wDi — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 12, 2025

The Dolphins are now 1-5, and at this point, it wouldn't be a surprise if head coach Mike McDaniel were on the hot seat. With a game coming up against the Cleveland Browns next week, that could be a make-or-break for some people in the organization.