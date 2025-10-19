As it was another disappointing game for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, 31-6, he spoke after the game about his outing and being benched late in the contest. While the rumors around the Dolphins will amplify after the loss, Tagovailoa reflects on the game he had.

In the loss to 1-5 Cleveland, Tagovailoa threw for 100 yards and three interceptions with no touchdown passes, as it was another game where the all-around offense was stagnant, led by his performance. He would speak about the “execution aspect” being the main negative factor to the offensive struggles, highlighting his turnovers, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“Yeah, I would say just the execution aspect of it for us, speaking offensively,” Tagovailoa said. “I think that was a big deal with us within the first half, and then kind of trickled its head in the second half as well. And then that's when the turnovers, for me, started showing up as well. Can't do that and you can't expect to win games that way.”

Tua Tagovailoa on the Dolphins’ offensive struggles today vs the Browns pic.twitter.com/fM97h37O0s — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 19, 2025

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa discusses being benched, his season overall

The loss on Sunday to the Browns also saw Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers replace Tagovailoa late in the fourth quarter when it was virtually impossible to come back in the game. Ewers was named the backup before the outing, moving Zach Wilson down the depth chart, as the rookie has seemed to impress the coaching staff.

Article Continues Below

While it wasn't a signal that Ewers will start, rather than just taking out the starter since the game was out of hand, it's still a humbling experience for any quarterback. Tagovailoa would say that was head coach Mike McDaniel's decision, according to Joe Schad.

“Head bosses’ decision. He made that decision,” Tagovailoa said Sunday.

Overall on the season, Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,313 yards, along with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, saying that he is “not happy” or proud of his season so far.

“Definitely not happy, not proud of where I’m at with my play, with how I’ve gone about things this year,” Tagovailoa said. “I know I’ve gotta be a lot better — and I’ve been better for the Miami Dolphins in years past. But this isn’t years past, this is this year.”

Miami is now at a 1-6 record after the embarrassing loss, with the only focus being to bounce back next Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.