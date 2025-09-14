The Miami Dolphins fall 0-2 on the season after suffering a brutal 33-27 Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. However, the team had a chance near the end of the contest, but things went awry after Tua Tagovailoa's late-game antics.

With just over two minutes left, the 27-year-old quarterback threw a bad interception to the Patriots. It was a turnover that allowed New England to run more time off the clock and put up three more points on the board.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins had another chance after New England recorded three more points. Miami found itself in a fourth-and-long situation with under a minute remaining in the game. In a do-or-die situation, Tagovailoa failed to convert the first down and instead got sacked by Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams.

It was just an ugly way to lose a game that was right within reach. The Dolphins had a chance to get one in the win column after being embarrassed in a 33-8 loss by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Tua Tagovailao ended Sunday's contest with 315 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 26 of his 32 pass attempts.

In the grand scheme of things, it wasn't a horrible outing for the sixth-year pro. But these two late-game blunders will likely be what is left in the minds of Dolphins fans and media members alike.

Miami will have a chance to earn its first regular-season win in Week 3 when the Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. A win would certainly help build some momentum, while a loss would likely increase the amount of criticism surrounding the organization.