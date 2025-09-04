The Miami Dolphins missed out on the playoffs last season after finishing with an 8-9 record. It's been a drama-filled offseason as well, as superstar wideout Tyreek Hill has been all over the place regarding his desire to continue playing for the team. Despite that, it appears Tua Tagovailoa is ready for the new year after delivering a message that should get fans excited.

In what appears to be an ad for Gatorade, the 27-year-old quarterback proclaimed that he's ready to show his worth in the Dolphins' season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. The post shows Tua Tagovailoa responding to a question from Gatorade asking him, “Tua. Week one. What message you sending?”

“Time to show them who I am,” responded Tagovailoa.

The 2024-25 campaign was a bit of a disappointment, as many expected the Dolphins to be one of the most competitive teams in the league. However, injuries plagued the roster, and Miami seemed to struggle, especially late in the season. Tagovailoa also suffered another concussion that had many clamoring for him to retire.

Despite the concerns surrounding Tua Tagovailao, he still managed to flash serious potential when he was healthy and on the field. Through the 11 games he played, the former first-round pick recorded 2,867 passing yards and 19 touchdowns while owning a career-high 72.9% completion percentage. Not only was his completion percentage his career-high, but he also led the league in that category.

His 260.6 passing yards per game average was incredibly solid, as Tua Tagovailoa was well on pace to surpass the 4,000-yard mark before sustaining the injury. If he can remain healthy for all 17 games like he did in the 2023-24 season, then the Dolphins could be incredibly competitive for the upcoming campaign.

We'll see Tua Tagovailoa and his teammates in action on Sunday when they take on the Colts. It should be a good early matchup for the Dolphins as the team hopes to improve upon its 8-9 record from last season.