The Miami Dolphins fell apart against the Buffalo Bills, stumbling to a 0-3 start to the 2025 season. Now, they will face the New York Jets, who are also 0-3 after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This upcoming Jets-Dolphins clash on Monday Night Football will be huge, as one team will likely fall to 0-4. Understandably, there is panic in South Beach, and the Fins need to start performing. There are also many questions as to what the Dolphins' X-factor for victory is, and who will help them achieve it.

Miami is favored by 2.5 points to topple New York, according to FanDuel. Oddsmakers expect this to be a close game, as neither team has shown an ability to close out a game. Although many expected the Jets to be in this position, there were slightly higher expectations for the Dolphins. It makes their 0-3 start even worse.

The Dolphins must do everything in their power to secure their first win. Ultimately, a 0-4 start would spell their doom as no team has ever made the playoffs after starting 0-4. Here are some things to consider for this game on Monday Night Football and who the Dolphins' X-factor is.

Why the Dolphins are 0-3

There are many reasons why the Dolphins are 0-3. Let's start with the obvious. Turnovers have cost the Dolphins big time this season, and it has hindered any path they might have had. Couple that with bad field position, and it's understandable why they are struggling. But the defense has also not done its part, either.

In the Week 1 opener against the Indianapolis Colts, the defense allowed Daniel Jones to march down the field on the opening drive. While they held the Colts to a field goal, it was a sign of bad things to come. Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception on the next drive, but the ball was still on the Colts' 16-yard line. Then, Indianapolis had a long drive to score a touchdown to give the Colts a 10-0 lead. On the very next drive, Tagovailoa fumbled, giving the Colts the ball at the 42-yard line, setting Indianapolis up for another scoring opportunity.

Turnovers and the defense's inability to get off the field have been the main culprits. Of course, Tagovailoa has been at the heart of this (more on him later). However, the Fins have also struggled to execute simple plays.

Tyreek Hill and his lack of impact

While Tagovailoa has been a huge problem, the rest have not done much to help the situation, either. Hill has 15 receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown. Last week, he secured five of 10 targets to get just 49 yards in a loss to the Bills. While he does have a 109-yard game against the Patriots, the other two games have been relatively modest, with both being under 50 yards.

When the Dolphins beat the Jets last season in Miami, Hill went off for 10 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, Jaylen Waddle added nine catches for 99 yards in that game. It was a game the Dolphins won despite virtually no running game, as De'Von Achane ran 14 times for just 24 yards.

There was one common denominator in that game: Tagovailoa being able to get them both the football. So far, he has not been able to do that accurately this season. That is why he is the Dolphins' X-factor in this game against the Jets.

The impact of Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa is 6-0 against the Jets throughout his career. For all his inconsistency and struggles, he has managed to remain unbeaten against the Jets. Tagovailoa is not doing so well this season. So far, he has 575 passing yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. His first game was a disaster, as he went 14 for 23 with 114 yards passing, one touchdown, two interceptions, and one fumble loss. Then, he went 26 for 32 with 315 yards and two touchdowns. Yet, he still made a critical interception and took five sacks. Last week, Tagovailoa went 22 for 34 with 146 yards, two touchdowns, and another critical fourth-quarter interception.

Some believe Tagovialoa is not the answer in Miami. If the Dolphins are to turn their season around, it starts with this quarterback. Tagovailoa cannot afford to make any other ill-advised mistakes. No, he needs to take whatever options are available. Tagovailoa has checked down to Achane a lot this season. Yet, he must reform chemistry with Hill and Waddle if the Fins are to make a statement.

Tagovailoa is the Dolphins' X-factor because everything starts and ends with him. If he can stay on the field for longer than three plays, he can potentially sustain longer drives. This gives the defense more rest and allows his offense to gain some consistency. The Dolphins' chances on Monday Night Football all ride with Tagovailoa. It's up to him to take the next step.