The Miami Dolphins are coming off a disappointing 8-9 season where they did not qualify for the playoffs. It was a nightmare season in many ways, with another Tua Tagovailoa injury costing them games at the beginning of the year. And then, Tyreek Hill made headlines at the end of the season by requesting a trade from the team. He apologized to his Dolphins teammates for the trade request during a radio row interview.

“You know, Tua he's my guy, always will be my guy no matter what. And I'm sure he understands my frustrations like we all want to win. Tua is another competitor,” Hill told Kay Adams. “He's a hell of a competitor, a lot of people don't know that. He's a winner, he's consistent. So I am looking forward to just us continuing to build our relationship even more. This is my public apology to you Tua, I love you, bro.”

Hill said “I'm out” after the Dolphins' Week 18 loss to the New York Jets. That started a cavalcade of rumors about who could make the move for Hill even after one of his worst seasons. While he did not take away the request in this interview, an apology will certainly go along way toward a return to Miami.

Should the Dolphins keep Tyreek Hill?

The Dolphins could have made the playoffs this year if Tua Tagovailoa had not gotten hurt. But his injury history is not something the team should bet on moving forward. After the worst full season of Hill's career and a down season from Jaylen Waddle, changes need to be made to the offense to compete next year.

That change should not be trading Hill, however. The Dolphins gave up five draft picks to get him from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and would not receive that haul back. Plus, he is much more valuable on their team then making any AFC Wild Card competitor better.

If an NFC team offers a lot to bring Hill, the Dolphins should consider it. But they should not send him in the conference because of the Buffalo Bills' domination of the AFC East. With their continued run of division titles, the Dolphins are likely going to compete for the Wild Card this year.

The best way for the Dolphins to succeed is to get a top-of-the-line backup like Sam Darnold or Tyrod Taylor and have a better plan for if Tagovailoa gets hurt. If this is Hill saying he is going to stay, Miami is a team to watch for 2025.