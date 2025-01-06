While the Miami Dolphins pine away about missing the playoffs thanks in part to a loss to the Jets, Tyreek Hill decided his time in South Beach needs to end. However, Shannon Sharpe barked that Hill’s “I’m out” comments compared to former NFL wild child Antonio Brown.

Sharpe made his comments on First Take, according to a post on YouTube.

“Would we look at Tyreek any different if he stays in Kanas City and instead of catching 1800 yards and 119 passes,” Sharpe said. “Let’s just say he catches 100 passes or he catches 90 passes and he has 1500 yards. Do we look at him any differently? Yeah. Let me tell you why we do. Because he has two extra Super Bowls on his resume. He’s a three-time champion, not a one-time champion.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill falls from perch

Hill began the year boasting he deserved to be called the best player in the NFL. Remember this now-infamous comment on Up & Adams.

“Yeah, for sure!” Hill said. “I'm him. I'm him.”

Hill talked about how he’s better than Patrick Mahomes. It looks like even more of a joke after the Dolphins wideout posted one of the worst years of his career while Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC’s top seed.

Furthermore, Hill quit on the Dolphins, Sharpe said. Hill refused to play out the game against the Jets in the 32–20 loss.

Tyreek I’m disappointed because you quit on your team when things got rough,” Sharpe said. “There is no difference in what you did to what (De’Vondre) Campbell did to the 49ers or what A.B. did to Tampa in that very stadium. Without any of the histrionics that A.B. pulled in that stadium, Tyreek did the exact same thing.”

Antonio Brown ripped off his jersey while a member of the Buccaneers and walked off the sideline into the locker room. Brown had left the Steelers, got cut by the Raiders, and Tom Brady had tried to salvage Brown’s career by getting the Buccaneers to sign him.

Hill may become NFL poison like Brown did, who didn’t play in the NFL after the incident. In the rough and tough world of the NFL, who would want to take a chance on Hill? If a team other than the Dolphins takes him on board and things get a little rocky, won’t Hill quit again?

So Hill went from calling himself the best player in the NFL to perhaps the least wanted player in the league in the span of a few months.