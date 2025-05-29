Having spent his entire career with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill is not a fan of the Buffalo Bills. More specifically, Hill recently admitted that he does not like anything about the self-proclaimed Bills Mafia.

Hill said his hatred for Buffalo began when he used to face them with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now with the Dolphins, Hill said his distaste for the team is “ten times” as strained. While he has a competitive rivalry with the team on the field, the 31-year-old has a separate loathing for the team's fan base.

“The Bills, I don't f*** with the Bills,” Hill said on streamer Adin Ross' Kick stream. “When I used to play in Kansas City, bruh, it was f*** the Bills every single time we played against them. And we f***** them up every single time. Miami, it's the same thing, but ten times harder. F*** the Bills all day. All they want to do is jump the f****** tables, cause they got CTE. Stupid a** fans.”

Hill spent the first six years of his career with the Chiefs before joining the Dolphins in the 2022 offseason. As two of the top teams in the AFC, the Chiefs and Bills developed a competitive rivalry due to their habitual postseason meetings, which often determine the conference's Super Bowl representative. Likewise, Miami's opposition to Buffalo stems from the teams' shared roots in the AFC East.

Tyreek Hill calls out unique Bills Mafia tradition

Jumping on and breaking tables is a tradition the Bills Mafia has committed to in the last decade. Since an initial video went viral, fans decided they would celebrate big wins by leaping off elevated surfaces onto a folding table.

The tradition perfectly encapsulates the fan base's perception as New York residents. The state's sports fans are known as passionate and outspoken supporters who never hesitate to show love or criticize their team. While many associate the New York Giants and New York Jets as the local area's teams, the Bills are geographically the only franchise within state borders.