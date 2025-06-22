For the past couple of weeks, the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey have been exploring a potential trade for the star cornerback. With both sides being open to a move, it has seemed like only a matter of time until he gets dealt. However, if you ask Tyreek Hill, it sounds like he doesn't want to see the Dolphins get rid of Ramsey.

Miami handed Ramsey a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension ahead of the 2024 campaign, but less than a year later, it was reported they were looking to move on from him. With the team looking to find a trade partner, Ramsey has avoided the team, most recently skipping mandatory minicamp. It seems inevitable that Ramsey will get dealt at some point, but Hill doesn't want that to happen, as he said he's going to try to convince the former All-Pro cornerback to stay in town.

“I'm going to hang out with Ramsey next week,” Hill said at Fanatics Fest on Sunday. “I'm going to hit him back, full-court press. I'm getting Ramsey back in a Dolphins jersey, I don't care what they say, tampering, whatever. We need Ramsey. He's a dawg, he's one of the best corners in the league, a great leader, and a great teammate too … We just need him on the Dolphins.”

#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says at @FanaticsFest that he’s about to put a full court press on Jalen Ramsey to keep him in Miami: “I don’t care what they say. … He’s a dawg.” pic.twitter.com/JBABu7idjH — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Tyreek Hill doesn't want Dolphins to trade Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey was solid last season for the Dolphins, racking up 60 tackles, two interceptions, 11 passes batted, and a sack, but it was the first time since his rookie campaign in which he wasn't a Pro Bowler. There's no doubt that Ramsey is still effective, but the Dolphins front office feels his deal is a bit too rich, which is why they are looking to trade him now.

Not everyone is on board with that, though, as Hill still thinks Ramsey is a stud, and he wants his team to keep him in town. Hill knows what it's like to be in trade rumors, as he's dealt with that frequently throughout the offseason himself, but if he's sticking around, he wants Ramsey to stay with him. For now, all signs still point to Ramsey being dealt, but who knows, maybe Hill can change the course of this situation.