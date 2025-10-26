It's been a rough season so far for the Miami Dolphins, but the team is rolling in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. The franchise is up 24-3 entering the fourth quarter, and the big lead has Tyreek Hill feeling good.

Hill, who is 31 years old, posted on social media calling out individuals who have been bashing the Dolphins throughout the season. He posted a simple statement, pointing out how the doubters have fallen silent on Sunday.

“App real quiet right now.”

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has recorded 167 passing yards and three touchdowns through three quarters of play. He then backed that up with another touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, giving him four on the day. He's connected with Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, De'Von Achane, and Ollie Gordon for all four of his scores through the air.

Unfortunately, the five-time First-Team All-Pro wide receiver is unable to play alongside his teammates. Hill suffered a gruesome leg injury in Miami's 27-21 Week 4 win over the New York Jets. The injury has forced Tyreek Hill to be out for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Hill ended this season with 21 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown before falling to injury. Since then, the Dolphins have had to rely on Waddle, Washington, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the wide receiver room. Meanwhile, Achan and Gordon have been utilized often in the rushing attack.

Sunday's performance appears to be what the Dolphins needed to potentially get back on track. It's been a drama-filled season, as rumors have speculated that the clock is ticking for head coach Mike McDaniel. But winning games can possibly solve the problems going on in Miami.