Tyreek Hill sent the sports world into a frenzy earlier in the offseason when he demanded a trade immediately after the 21-14 Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills. However, in recent weeks, the Miami Dolphins have noticed a change in his approach with the team, and it doesn't appear he wants out of Miami anymore. On Wednesday, Hill sent a strong message to his teammates to prove to them he's locked in with them for the upcoming season.

During an open interview with media members, the 31-year-old wideout claimed that he wants to be someone his teammates can rely on, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. Tyreek Hill admitted that his divorce situation with his ex-wife has been rough, and said that going to church and therapy more is helping him work through it. Overall, it sounds like the Dolphins star is ready to focus more on football and remove the outside distractions.

“Every day you gotta prove who you are. It doesn't matter how much you learned or how much success you've had in this league. It's always a ‘next day' mentality,” said Tyreek Hill. “Every day, I'm trying to prove myself as one of those guys that this team can depend on in crucial moments… Emotions were high in the end. At the end of the day, man, I'm just looking to move forward from [the trade drama] and hope that I can prove to myself, prove to my teammates that I'm still one of them ones.”

Tyreek Hill says he out to prove to teammates he’s still “one of them ones” & someone they can depend on. He says divorce has been tough. He added church & therapy. He says he’s worked on increasing endurance — weighs 183 pounds down 14 pounds back to comfortable playing weight. pic.twitter.com/zxkkoR68ic — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The seven-time Pro Bowler also claimed he still aims to surpass the 2,000 receiving yard mark in a single season, which is a feat that's never been accomplished. The current record is 1,964 receiving yards, which was set by Calvin Johnson with the Detroit Lions in the 2012 season. Tyreek Hill's career high is 1,799 yards, which he reached in the 2023 season with the Dolphins.

Hill came just shy of 1,000 receiving yards in the 2024-25 campaign, which was the first time in five seasons that he failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark. Through 17 games played, Hill finished with 81 receptions, 959 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. His six scores tied for the lowest of his career.