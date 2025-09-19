The Miami Dolphins were looking to right the ship in Week 3’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel's seat is heating up after Miami's rocky start to the season. The Dolphins got blown out by the Indianapolis Colts 33-8 in the regular season opener. Then the team fell apart in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Week 2.

The Dolphins showed character in a hard-fought, mostly competitive 31-21 loss to the Bills Thursday. But after falling to 0-3 to start the 2025 season, McDaniel doesn’t view the team’s commendable performance in a losing effort as a consolation.

“I’m never proud of a loss. We came here to win. I refuse to take moral victories as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins,” McDaniel said after the game, per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

The Dolphins fought hard in Week 3 loss to Bills

Miami reached the playoffs in each of McDaniel’s first two seasons as head coach, losing in the Wild Card round both times. The Dolphins haven’t won a postseason game since 2000. And the team missed out on the playoffs altogether after a disappointing 8-9 finish in 2024

Fair or not, the Dolphins have gained a reputation as a finesse team under McDaniel. The fourth-year coach is attempting to convey a tougher image. But Miami’s miserable start to the 2025 campaign has done little to change the prevailing perception.

The Dolphins looked overwhelmed by the Colts in Week 1 as Daniel Jones racked up 298 total yards and three scores in the 33-8 thrashing. Fans flew a banner calling for McDaniel’s firing over Hard Rock Stadium in response to Miami’s poor start.

However, the beleaguered head coach still appears to have Stephen Ross’ confidence. The Dolphins owner is reportedly handling the situation with patience as he would prefer to keep McDaniel at the helm.

The 42-year-old coach doesn’t seem to have lost the players yet either. The Dolphins looked well prepared and fully engaged in Thursday Night’s matchup. In fact, Miami was still in striking distance for an upset win late in the fourth quarter. The team got the ball back down a score with over four minutes to play. But then a brutal Tua Tagovailoa interception essentially clinched the Bills’ victory.