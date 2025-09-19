As former NFL quarterbacks and analysts try to diagnose the source of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's shortcomings amid an 0-3 start to the 2025 NFL season, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has his own theory. After former QB Cam Newton pointed to Tagovailoa's contract extension as a catalyst for the Dolphins QB's lack of urgency, Orlovsky explained how Tua has lost his superpower, an approach that often separated him from his counterparts.

For Orlovsky, Tagovailoa appears rattled in the pocket, where he's often waiting for open receivers, rather than letting the ball loose beforehand, he said, per ESPN's NFL Live.

“I think with Tua, it looks like he's lost his superpower. Tua's superpower has always been cut the ball loose before you should cut the ball loose,” Orlovsky said. “No one has sought the defenses faster. And I've watched Tua the last two weeks, and it feels like he's waiting for guys to get open, see them open, and then throw the football, rather than what's been his greatest asset; is throwing the ball before they are open, moving guys to open those windows, and cut the ball loose.”

While Orlovsky can't put his finger on the cause for Tagovailoa's change in his approach, he notices the glaring difference three games into the regular season.

“And I don't know if it's because of that first week of a horrid performance on the road against Indy,” Orlovsky added. “But he's a guy who's always said I trust my guys, I see them open, and I cut it loose. And right now, it looks like he's waiting specifically for a player like Tyree Hill to get open and then cut it. His eyes right now are reactive rather than proactive. I want Tua to get back to playing his style of quarterback.”

"I think with Tua, it looks like he's lost his superpower. … I want Tua to get back to playing his style of quarterback."

Cam Newton rips Tua Tagovailoa after Dolphins' Week 3 loss

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a $212.4 million contract, a four-year extension, which made him the sixth-highest paid QB in the NFL this season. Former QB Cam Newton chimed in on Tagovailoa's shortcomings during ESPN's First Take.

“Tua Tagovailoa is making more than Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels. Am I pocket watching? No, no, no. I’m putting things into perspective here,” Newton said. “What did Biggie say, ‘More money, more problems.’ In this case, it should be more money, more expectations. When I see Tua Tagovailoa over this year alone, I’ve heard him more than I ever have.”

For Netwon, Tagovailoa's new lucrative deal has led to a loss of extra motivation to prove himself in 2025.0