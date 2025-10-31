After the Miami Dolphins suffered an ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, 28-6, the team made a huge decision regarding the job status of a key member of the organization. As some might have thought that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's seat was getting hotter with each loss, this latest news surrounds general manager Chris Grier.

Being with Miami since 2000 and being general manager since 2016, the team and Grier have “mutually agreed to part ways” after meeting Friday morning.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero would report that McDaniel is still the head coach and that Champ Kelly “takes over on an interim basis” as general manager.

