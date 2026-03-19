The Miami Dolphins have completely gutted their organization, entering a rebuilding phase. However, the Dolphins did make one crucial investment during free agency.

Miami signed quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million contract. He followed new head coach Jeff Hafley, who was previously defensive coordinator of Willis' last team in the Green Bay Packers.

The Dolphins believe Willis is ready to be an NFL starting quarterback and that he is the player to build their franchise around. The only problem, outside of running back De'Von Achane – who still may be traded – Miami has depleted their playmaking assets entirely. Tyreek Hill was released earlier in the offseason while Jayden Waddle was recently traded to the Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins are a completely work in progress and one draft class isn't going to make them world beaters. But as Willis prepares for his Miami debut, his new franchise must find him some talented pass catchers to throw to.

Dolphins must add to wide receiver room

Ultimately, Miami may opt to go with a best player available strategy based on their current roster. But with the 2026 draft class loaded with wide receiver talent, that seems like the most logical position to target. Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson was the Dolphins' selection at No. 11 in Mel Kiper of ESPN's latest mock draft.

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To be fair, they didn't ignore the position in free agency completely. But Miami's additions came in the form of Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell. They join Malik Washington as the team's current top three receivers.

Washington ranked third on the Dolphins with 46 receptions in 2025, sitting fourth in both yardage (317) and touchdowns (3). He isn't what most teams would consider a WR1, although he technically has the longest tenure. Hafley and company will surely be looking to set up a new offense though, so Washington's fit is still up in the air.

Tolbert appeared in 13 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, including eight starts. However, he caught just 18 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown. Atwell, while a former Super Bowl champion, caught six passes for 192 yards and a touchdown in 2025. Both serve as solid depth options, but currently, the Dolphins are counting on them for big time offensive roles.

The Dolphins didn't sign Willis to leave the offense barren alongside him – at least that would make for a peculiar plan if so. While it may be tough to lure in free agents it this current junction, the draft gives Miami the best opportunity to acquire long-term talent.

With a new front office and coaching staff in place, the 2026 NFL Draft will be extremely telling in which direction they want to take the roster. But the Dolphins cannot leave the festivities without at least one playmaking receiver added to their roster.