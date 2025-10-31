Since the Miami Dolphins are parting ways with general manager Chris Grier just days before the NFL trade deadline, it is reasonable to assume that nobody is safe within the organization. Well, think again. Phins brass will retain head coach Mike McDaniel through at least the remainder of the 2025-26 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miami is now 2-7 following a 28-6 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Unless the team shows strong signs of life in the next couple of months, there will surely be more big changes coming. Judging by this stay of execution, McDaniel could have the opportunity to ensure he is not included in those potential changes.

The former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator joined the Dolphins following two straight winning campaigns under head coach Brian Flores and helped them take the next step. He redefined the Tua Tagovailoa-led offense, doing his part to help a question mark-ridden quarterback become a league leader in passing yards, passer rating and completion percentage during the next three years. Under his helm, Miami won 11 games in a season for the first time in a decade and a half.

McDaniel deserves his due for infusing excitement into the franchise, but that enthusiasm has been displaced by an intense feeling of despair. Fans are fed up with the direction their beloved Dolphins are heading in and demand swift action. Ownership answered the growing restlessness by firing Grier, but Miami obviously wants to maintain some continuity for the final eight games of the campaign.

The Dolphins have not extinguished the fire surrounding Mike McDaniel's seat, but they have contained the flames for now.