The Miami Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier decided to part ways a day after their loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and this could just be the start of a shakeup for the franchise. The Dolphins have not played well this season, having only won two games so far, and the next thing to look out for is whether any players will be moved before the trade deadline.

There have been several players that teams have called for throughout the past few weeks, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Players the Dolphins received trade calls on, but were unwilling to deal in recent weeks include: WR Jaylen Waddle, OLB Jaelan Phillips, OLB Bradley Chubb, OLB Matthew Judon, CB Rasul Douglas. With a 2-7 record and a new interim GM, teams are certain to check back in starting today,” Pelissero wrote.

At this point, it doesn't seem like things are going to get any better, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the interim general manager decided to switch things up for the time being.

One thing that may signal that they'll stay pat at the deadline is that head coach Mike McDaniel has not been fired, and they plan on keeping him at least for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The offseason is where things may look completely different for the Dolphins, as far as the coaching staff and the players. For now, the best thing they can do is continue to compete and try to win as many games as possible. If they can find a way to go on a run from now until the end of the season, there may not be much turnover when the offseason approaches.

If they continue this trend of losing games, it wouldn't be a surprise if things looked different next season.