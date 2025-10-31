The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Chris Grier as general manager. It's a move that has sparked speculation about Mike McDaniel's job security as head coach. However, a rumor regarding Tua Tagovailoa's contract could keep McDaniel in Miami for at least one more season.

During a guest appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network revealed how Tagovailoa's four-year $212.4 million contract that pays him over $50 million fully guaranteed in the 2026 season, could make the head coaching job undesirable for possible future candidates. Essentially, Pelissero explains how, because of that contract, the Dolphins could run with McDaniel and Tagovailoa for at least one more season before potentially moving on.

“Take into account the broader picture of where we are right now with the Dolphins. They're locked in with Tua Tagovailoa for over $50 million fully guaranteed in 2026,” said Pelissero. “If you were to fire Mike McDaniel… I would just say Tua, at, or over $50 million fully guaranteed might not be an extremely attractive option to head coaching candidates who are coming in, especially given his medical history, and the up-and-down state of his play through the course of 2025…

“There is certainly a scenario in my mind where you take a vision to what's going on with the bigger football operation, bring in a person, or multiple people, to try and get things right. Keep Mike McDaniel for one more run with Tua… Give him one more shot with a lot of different moves in terms of personnel, a new GM, maybe a head of football operations, calling the shots, and then you make the decisions at the end of 2026.”

With the Dolphins 2-7 on the season after suffering an ugly 28-6 Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on “Thursday Night Football,” it appears the team's trend of being one of the worst teams in the league this season is standing true. Tagovailoa hasn't had the most successful year, as he's thrown for 1,779 yards and 15 touchdowns while leading the league with 11 interceptions. His 67.9% completion percentage is well below the 72.9% he threw in the 2024-25 campaign, which he led the league in that category.

Miami will move on to Week 10, where the club will face off against the Buffalo Bills. It'll be another chance for Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins to right the ship as we enter the second half of the regular season.