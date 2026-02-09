On Sunday evening, the Seattle Seahawks won their second Super Bowl in franchise history with a dominant defensive performance against the New England Patriots in Santa Clara. The game was broadcast by NBC, with play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico and color commentator Cris Collinsworth in the booth calling the action.

Tirico has been quite busy for NBC this year, calling the NFL once a week, and also contributing to the network's renewed coverage of the NBA. In fact, right after the Super Bowl ended, Tirico took to the field at Levi's Stadium to begin working on NBC's coverage of the ongoing Olympic Games in Milan, per NBC Sports PR on X, formerly Twitter.

After calling Super Bowl LX, ⁦@miketirico⁩ hosts “Primetime in Milan” live from the field at Levi’s Stadium NOW on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/0Mo5PdsZx8 — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) February 9, 2026

It was also noted on the broadcast of the Super Bowl that Tirico would be flying to Milan on Monday to continue helping cover the Winter Games.

Tirico has long been known as one of the best commentators in the business, previously working for ESPN and ABC, where he covered both the NFL on “Monday Night Football” as well as the NBA with regularity.

Article Continues Below

Tirico has covered multiple Olympics since joining NBC, and that will continue over the coming couple of weeks in Italy.

He had a few memorable calls during the Super Bowl on Sunday, at one point sarcastically referring to a fan who ran onto the field as a “rocket scientist,” and also anointing the Seahawks as Super Bowl champions once the clock hit zero in the fourth quarter.

Now, he will be taking his talents to Milan to help continue NBC's coverage of the Olympics, which began late last week. He'll also remain a key part of the network's coverage of the NBA moving forward, as the playoffs are just about two months away.

Clearly, the announcing legend has been finding ways to stay busy.