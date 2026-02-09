On Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, the New England Patriots played the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60. However, despite a dominant performance throughout the tournament, Mike Vrabel and his team failed to win the final game, as they lost 13-29.

However, before the match began, the players and especially Vrabel were showered with gifts by his player's mother. Prior to the game, Vrabel became a part of WWE's Bloodline ahead of Super Bowl 60. Vrabel received a traditional Polynesian lei from the mother of defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga. Speaking to NBC’s Melissa Stark, Vrabel reflected on its significance. “Kyhiris Tonga’s mom wanted me to have this. I won’t wear it on the field, but it’s a wonderful gift.”

Shortly after, the Patriots' social media team knew how to celebrate the occasion. They uploaded his photos and videos on their social media handle, with the captions “OTC” and “We the Ones,” both nicknames and catchphrases belonging to WWE's Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. WWE also acknowledged the shoutout as they reacted to it on social media, with their iconic one-finger raised up gesture, signalling the catchphrase, “We the Ones.”

Article Continues Below

However, following the loss, fans quickly became critical of their performance and started mocking their defeat. They also brought up Patriots' online alliance with Bloodline, claiming, “Yall are not apart of the bloodline after that performance.” While another fan wrote, “Excuse me, but I think Roman Reigns would like a word with you.” As another fan commented, “The otc doesn’t lose the superbowl unlike the Patriots.”

With Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III emerging as the MVP of the night, the Seattle Seahawks successfully defeated the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to win their second-ever Super Bowl.