Needless to say, Seattle Seahawks superfan Chris Pratt was over the moon with the team's Super Bowl 60 win over the New England Patriots.

He posted a carousel of pictures and videos from his experience at the game. Pratt introduced the Seahawks before they ran onto the field (Jon Bon Jovi did the honors for the Patriots).

The last image stood out, as Pratt is seen hanging with quarterback Sam Darnold in the Seahawks' locker room following their Super Bowl win.

His caption gave a shoutout to the team. He is “so endlessly proud” to be a fan of the team. Pratt praised the team's “grit and faith” shown throughout the season.

“What a season! So endlessly proud to be one of the 12s! This team showed such grit and faith through the whole season. It’s gonna be a while before my voice comes back,” Pratt reflected. “Super Bowl Champions! Nobody can ever take that away from these men. What an awesome experience. Thanks to the whole [Seahawks] organization for the access! Go hawks!”

Chris Pratt's role in the Seahawks' Super Bowl 60 win

Pratt is not only an accomplished actor, but he's also a stellar hype man. He introduced the Seahawks before the team ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium before Super Bowl 60.

Chris Pratt's intro for the Seahawks at Super Bowl LX 🔥 (📺 NBC) pic.twitter.com/rkVcmbFxAp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2026

This should come as no surprise. Pratt is one of the Seahawks' most notable celebrity fans. Having him introduce them before the Super Bowl was fitting.

Chris Pratt is HYPE. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/I6N0G2SZ86 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 9, 2026

He was also seen on the field following the game, dapping up people as he celebrated. Pratt was walking around with his son, Jack, by his side.

Now, the team can look forward to entering the 2026 NFL season as Super Bowl champions. It has been a dozen years since their last championship. Perhaps they can go back-to-back.