The New York Jets scored a rare win on Sunday to help keep their flickering NFL playoff hopes alive, beating the visiting Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford for a 27-24 victory.

It was quite a rollercoaster type of game, as the Jets and the Falcons exchanged leads. New York struck first with running back Breece Hall scoring on a two-yard rushing touchdown in the second period.

In the fourth quarter, the Jets overcame a six-point deficit midway through the period thanks to a rushing touchdown by quarterback Tyrod Taylor with under two minutes left in regulation to tie the score and great defensive stands down the stretch by New York's defense.

However, the game nearly needed overtime to be settled, as the Jets couldn't make a play with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. After two incomplete passes, kicker Nick Folk buried a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give New York the victory.

Hall, however, wasn't exactly happy with the way the game unfolded near the end.

“Guys gotta know where they’re at, what the objective is and what they’re doing, Hall said after the contest, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “I feel like we could’ve been better for Tyrod.”

Seemingly adding to Hall's disappointment was the role he was left to play in the clutch.

“I knew we were going to air it out today because they were hanging their hat on stopping the run game. So I was playing decoy watching everybody else. So I was like — hopefully we win,” Hall added (h/t Rosenblatt).

Hall and the 3-9 Jets will look to put together a smoother offense in Week 14 versus the Miami Dolphins, still at MetLife Stadium.