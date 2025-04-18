The Minnesota Vikings are coming off an excellent showing in 2024 that saw them become one of the dominant regular-season teams in the NFL. The Vikings finished the year with a 14-3 record, but when they dropped their Week 17 meeting with the Detroit Lions, they fell to second place in the NFC North.

That meant they lost an opportunity to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and a bye in the Wild-Card round. Instead, they had to settle for the No. 5 seed and a road postseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Vikings did not resemble the team that went 14-2 in the first 17 weeks of the season in the finale against the Lions or the Wild Card game against the Rams. They were beaten decisively in both games, and their season came to a sudden end when neither general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah nor head coach Kevin O'Connell expected it to.

After the shocking finish to the year, the Vikings went to work on the 2025 season. The Vikings recognized their shortcomings on both the interior of the offensive line as well as their defensive line.

They signed center Ryan Kelly to a two-year, $18 million deal and guard Will Fried to a five-year, $88 million deal. Both Kelly and Fries had been with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Vikings also signed DT Javon Hargrave and DT Jonathan Allen to upgrade the defensive line. Hargrave signed a two-year, $30 million deal while Allen put his signature on a three-year, $51 million contract. Hargrave had been with the San Francisco 49ers, while Allen had played for the Washington Commanders.

Vikings have just four draft picks

The draft kicks off April 24, but the Vikings do not look like they are going to be one of the most active teams throughout the three days of the biggest event of the NFL offseason.

The Vikings have just four picks at this point, including a first-round selection (No. 24), a third-rounder, a fifth-rounder and a sixth-round selection.

Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell can certainly draft a quality player with the No. 24 pick overall, but they may want to consider making a trade down and picking up two or possibly three picks for that selection. The No. 24 pick could end up giving the Vikings a second-round pick and another third-round selection.

If Adofo-Mensah was sharp in his negotiations, he might be able to turn that first-round pick into three picks. Perhaps a second-round selection, a fourth-round choice and a sixth-round choice.

Adding picks would help the Vikings build depth on their roster. They really don't have to draft for need in the first round since they addressed their biggest holes in free agency. If they hold on to that pick, they can look at the best football player available for the purpose of building a more complete roster.

Biggest needs after free agency

Since the Vikings addressed the interior offensive line and defensive line in free agency, the Vikings can look at cornerback, safety and wide receiver as their major needs in the NFL Draft.

While the Vikings have shown significant improvement on defense in each of the last two seasons under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the team has had shortcomings in the secondary for several seasons.

The Vikings are likely to have former Eagle Isaiah Rodgers and Mekhi Blackmon starting at left and right cornerback, respectively, along with Byron Murphy at the nickel back position. The Vikings must address depth at that position in the draft.

They attempted to that last year when they used their fourth-round choice to pick Khyree Jackson of Oregon, but that turned out to be a tragic loss when Jackson was killed in a car accident last summer.

Long-time free safety Harrison Smith is back and while he has lost a step, he makes up for that deficiency with with his skills and savvy positioning. Strong safety Josh Metellus is one of the most effective players in the Flores defense.

While those two are solid, the Vikings clearly could use depth and perhaps find a player who can replace Smith when he decides to retire.

The Vikings also may want to bring in a wide receiver. Minnesota has a powerful 1-2 punch at the wide receiver position with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and Jalen Nailor is also productive. However, there is not much backing up that trio, so drafting a rookie wideout and signing undrafted free agents at the position seems likely.