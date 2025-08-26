The Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver depth has quickly become a concern as the 2025 season approaches. ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler believes a familiar face could be the solution.

With Jordan Addison set to serve a three-game NFL suspension, Rondale Moore out for the year with a knee injury, and Jalen Nailor recovering from a hand issue, rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy is entering his first season without a reliable supporting cast behind Justin Jefferson. Fowler pointed out that the recent release of K.J. Osborn by the Washington Commanders presents Minnesota with an opportunity to address its shortage.

Osborn spent his first four NFL seasons with the Vikings, becoming a dependable third option after a quiet rookie year. From 2021 through 2023, he totaled 158 receptions for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns, proving himself as a steady contributor in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. His best campaign came in 2022 when he hauled in 60 passes for 650 yards and five touchdowns.

After leaving Minnesota in free agency last year, Osborn signed with New England but was waived midseason and later claimed by Washington. He appeared in eight games between both teams, finishing with seven catches for 57 yards. The Commanders’ deep receiver room left little room for Osborn, leading to his release as rosters trimmed to 53 players.

Could K.J. Osborn help the Vikings' wideout needs?

Article Continues Below

The Vikings have already been active leading into cutdown week, making multiple trades and exploring veteran options. Fowler and other analysts argue that Osborn makes sense as a low-risk addition because of his knowledge of O’Connell’s system and proven chemistry with Jefferson. He would not need an extended adjustment period and could immediately slot in as the third or fourth receiver until Addison returns.

Minnesota still has interest in other wideouts, including Adam Thielen, but time is short with the season opener around the corner. Fowler’s suggestion resonates with both fans and analysts who see Osborn as a practical fit.

For a team navigating injuries, suspensions, and a rookie quarterback’s development, familiarity could matter most. Osborn knows what it takes to contribute in purple, and a reunion may give the Vikings the stability they need.