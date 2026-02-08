After splitting the season between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals in 2025, quarterback Joe Flacco is set to hit free agency. Despite the fact he's entering his age-41 season, Flacco will be a hot commodity amongst quarterback needy teams.

One of those franchise is the Minnesota Vikings. They'll at least want a veteran to compete with JJ McCarthy, if not be the starting quarterback from Week 1. As the Vikings consider their options, signing Flacco is on the table, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“The Bengals have expressed interest in re-signing quarterback Joe Flacco. They believe he's a valuable backup who can be a viable starting option if Joe Burrow gets injured again,” Fowler wrote. “But Flacco will have options, possibly as a bridge quarterback elsewhere. The Vikings considered signing Flacco last offseason. And the Steelers will have an opening if Aaron Rodgers doesn't re-sign there. Pittsburgh liked his free agency profile last offseason, too.”

The Vikings won't be alone in their Flacco pursuit. A return to the Bengals is on the table, as will be joining any playoff-ready team with a quarterback vacancy. In Minnesota, Flacco would be given a real chance to start as the Vikings figure out their future at the position.

During the 2025 season, Flacco was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his 18-year career. He completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 2,479 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Over his entire NFL tenure, which includes a Super Bowl title, Flacco has thrown for 48,176 yards, 272 touchdowns and 172 interceptions.

At this stage of his career, Flacco won't represent the future at quarterback for any franchise. But for a Vikings team in dire need of help at the position, the veteran offers a reliable repertoire.