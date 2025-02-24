The Minnesota Vikings had an unexpectedly great 2024 season. They finished second in the NFC North despite their 14 wins but fell flat in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams. Their biggest offseason question will be the quarterback position, as Sam Darnold may have done enough to steal the job from JJ McCarthy. But they also have the draft to fix some other issues. After spinning the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, who do the Vikings take in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Vikings enter the first three rounds with only two picks, the 24th and 97th overall selections. They sent their second-rounder to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a draft-day trade to take Dallas Turner last year. That was not the only draft-day trade the Vikings made last year. They moved up one spot to take McCarthy but only spent 2024 picks to do that. Pro Football Network lists Minnesota's 2025 needs as cornerback, defensive tackle, safety offensive guard, and running back.

Who will the Vikings take in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft? Will they trade down to recoup some picks from last year? Or trade up to get a big-time prospect? Let's find out in this three-round mock draft simulation.

The Vikings trade out of the first round

The top of the first round of this mock draft simulation is bizarre, as the Tennessee Titans took Abdul Carter with the top pick. After that, the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants got Sheduer Sanders and Cam Ward, respectively. Travis Hunter dropped all the way to number 21 and the Pittsburgh Steelers, an alternate reality that would be the main takeaway from this first round. When the Vikings come up at number 24, the Browns come calling and offer a trade. Minnesota sends number 24 to Cleveland for numbers 33 and 67. They accept, ending their first round.

Vikings fans don't have to wait long on Day 2 for their first pick. With the first pick in the second round, Minnesota selects Walter Noelen, a defensive tackle out of Ole Miss. The Browns took Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with Minnesota's original pick and the Lions took one at 28. So recouping just one third-round pick to lose out on those two prospects could hurt them.

Minnesota goes for a high-upside weapon in the third round

The Vikings are back on the clock with the 67th overall pick in the third round. This is the other selection they got from the Browns trade, so they have to knock this pick out of the park. After the Giants take a tackle and the Chiefs pick a receiver, Minnesota is on the clock. TreVeyon Henderson, the running back out of Ohio State, is the pick here.

Henderson had 1,000 yards rushing as a freshman, dealt with injuries in his middle two seasons, and had 1,000 more this year. He was instrumental in the Buckeyes' National Championship run this season and could be a dynamic back in the NFL. After a one-year experiment with Aaron Jones, the Vikings need a new back and this is as good of an option as there is outside of Ashton Jeanty.

This of course is not the end of the draft for the Vikings. They have their own pick, 97th overall, which they got as a compensatory pick. After this selection, they only have two fifth-rounders left in the entire draft, so trading out of this pick could be an option. But instead, they fill another position of need by taking cornerback Zy Alexander out of LSU.

Alexander started 19 games in college and had four interceptions and one sack. After a great season from Brian Flores's defense, they could use some young reinforcements to strengthen the defense. While this is not a guaranteed home run of a pick, no third-rounder is. So taking the bet and hoping Alexander can make a difference at a position of need is worth it.

Will the Vikings make any trades in the 2025 NFL Draft? Or will they stay put and take someone at number 24?