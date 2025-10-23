The Minnesota Vikings hit the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. After a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Carson Wentz will be back under center for Minnesota. Los Angeles has lost three of its last four, watching their early AFC West lead slip away. The Vikings could get a big injury return, as running back Aaron Jones has a chance to play on Thursday.

From @GMFB: Key injury updates for the #Vikings–#Chargers TNF game, with an emphasis on big-time offensive linemen. pic.twitter.com/RSAgqbkr1Z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Aaron Jones, their starting running back who has been on IR for a month…with a hamstring injury, returned to practice this week, is questionable, and, at least, has a realistic chance to be able to be activated and play.” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. “We will see if it is actually going to happen, but at least he has got a shot.”

Later in the day, Prime Video color analyst Kirk Herbstreit was on The Pat McAfee Show with an update. “Vikings RB Aaron Jones, who has missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury, is expected to return tonight to play against the Chargers,” Adam Schefter posted on X, crediting Herbstreit.

Jones is in his second season with the Vikings after a seven-year run with the Green Bay Packers. After a solid Week 1 performance, including a touchdown, he struggled in Week 2 with just 23 yards. That loss to the Atlanta Falcons was the last game he played, as he has been on injured reserve since.

Jones will share the Vikings' backfield with Jordan Mason, who has been solid in his first season in Minnesota. While Wentz has left a lot to be desired, the running game needs to help him for the Vikings to get a win. They are in last place in the NFC North with a 3-3 record.

The Vikings do have another injury to be concerned about heading into Thursday Night Football. According to Rapoport, left tackle Christian Darrisaw is questionable for the matchup. He played during Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but popped up on the injury report this week with a knee issue. Darrisaw missed much of last season with a torn ACL and MCL.

Vikings at Chargers begins at 7:15 pm. Central.