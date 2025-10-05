On Sunday morning, the Minnesota Vikings hit the field in London to take on the Cleveland Browns, looking to pick up their third win of the season. It was another game for the Vikings without starting quarterback JJ McCarthy, currently injured, forcing Carson Wentz to take his place once again.

The Vikings also played for a time without wide receiver Jordan Addison, who was benched in the second quarter due to a “coach's decision,” per NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

However, Addison went on to catch three straight passes on the Vikings' final drive, with the team trailing by a score of 17-14, including what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown from Wentz with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game.

JORDAN ADDISON GO-AHEAD TD IN THE FINAL MINUTE 👏pic.twitter.com/WZdOiraleG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 5, 2025

The performance from Addison was a great reminder that it's not how you start, it's how you finish.

Addison was recently reinstated from the brief suspension he served to open up this season, and overall, the Vikings as a whole are looking to get healthy again to try to sustain their momentum from last year, when they won an astonishing 14 games against all odds.

As of now, there has been some question as to whether or not there could be a QB controversy brewing in Minnesota, especially considering that McCarthy struggled in his first two starts in the NFL, while Wentz is now 2-0 since taking over the job.

However, for now, all that matters for head coach Kevin McConnell and company is stacking up wins, and the Vikings are now 3-2 on the young 2025 NFL season.

Up next for the Vikings is a bye week, which they will use to try to get as healthy as possible. After that is a difficult road matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on October 19.