The Minnesota Vikings are in a battle against the Cleveland Browns, and they may have to do more shuffling of quarterbacks coming out of halftime. Carson Wentz took a hit after trying to run for a first down, but he hurt his shoulder in the process and is up in the air to return, according to NFL Network's Tim Pelissero.

“Vikings QB Carson Wentz (shoulder) is questionable to return. He headed to the locker room early before halftime,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

If Wentz is not able to return to the game, Max Brosmer is next in line to replace him.

More on this story to come.