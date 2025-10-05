The Minnesota Vikings are playing the Cleveland Browns in London on Sunday. Minnesota got their first touchdown of the game, with a touchdown pass from an unlikely passer. Vikings running back Cam Akers threw a 32-yard touchdown pass in the first half of the game.

Cam Akers' first career pass is a TD. He was once sacked by Nate Landman on an attempted trick play. Had never gotten off a pass though … until today.

It was also the first career completed pass for Akers in the NFL. The throw was the longest touchdown pass for Minnesota so far this season.

Akers was a high school quarterback. He took a direct snap out of shotgun for Minnesota on the touchdown play Sunday. The running back ran to his right, before throwing the ball downfield to a wide open Josh Oliver.

The Vikings are 2-2 on the season, and hoping to pick up a win Sunday over the struggling Browns. Minnesota has had several quarterbacks this season throw touchdown passes, including J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz. Now, Akers is also on the list.

Vikings have high expectations this season

Minnesota had an outstanding 2024 season. The Vikings made the NFC Playoffs, after posting 14 victories. The squad lost in the playoffs, to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Vikings entered the 2025 campaign hoping to get back to the top of the NFC North standings. Things aren't going as well as hoped. Minnesota looked lackluster in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons earlier this season. The squad also dropped a close game to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland.

Akers entered Sunday's game with limited stats this season. The Vikings running back had five total carries on the campaign, before the Cleveland game. He had rushed for 19 yards on the year. Akers is a second round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Minnesota and Cleveland are playing at time of writing Sunday. Cleveland is 1-3 on the campaign.