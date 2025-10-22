The Minnesota Vikings' quarterback situation is quite the interesting topic around NFL circles today. With JJ McCarthy still nursing an ankle injury, the team has turned to former first-overall pick Carson Wentz. The results have been hit-or-miss, but it's been enough to spark a discussion about the Vikings' quarterback room.

With Wentz struggling in their last game against the Philadelphia Eagles, fans wonder whether the Vikings should try and trade for a different quarterback. Former Viking Kirk Cousins is one of the names commonly mentioned in this discussion. However, insider Jeremy Fowler dismisses this reunion rumor as merely a “convenient talking point”.

“Like with (Russell) Wilson, Cousins would need injuries at the quarterback position to spark a market,” Fowler wrote for ESPN. “He is 37, and he struggled with interceptions last season (16), but Cousins could help a team in a bind. Wilson has a more team-friendly contract than that of Cousins, whose $10 million guarantee in 2026 is a hurdle. Carson Wentz's Week 7 struggles with the Vikings make a Cousins reunion in Minneapolis a convenient talking point for fans and media, even with J.J. McCarthy soon returning from an ankle injury.”

Wentz had a weird performance against his former team, the Eagles, in Week 7. He completed 61.9% of his 42 pass attempts on the night for 313 yards, which is always a good thing. However, he failed to find the end zone in the game and also threw two interceptions. Those two turnovers cost the Vikings a chance to win the game against a vulnerable Eagles team.

A Cousins trade might have made more sense in a different scenario, one where McCarthy isn't due to return soon. Despite being 37 years old, the familiarity with Kevin O'Connell's offense could have sparked a resurgence in Cousins. However, trading for a veteran starts to make less sense when the Vikings' young franchise quarterback will be coming back soon. Cousins' unappealing contract situation is also a massive deterrent to any possible Vikings reunion this season.